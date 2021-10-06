Person responsible has opened doors of hell for himself: Daughter of pharmacist killed by terrorists in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 6 (ANI): Following the killing of three civilians by terrorists in separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir yesterday, the daughter of one of the victims, Makhan Lal Bindroo, on Wednesday said that the one responsible for the crime has opened doors of hell for himself.

Describing the deceased ML Bindroo, a pharmacist, as an 'awesome person', Shraddha Bindroo said, "He served Kashmir and Kashmiriyat. His body is gone but his spirit is still alive."

"Person responsible for the crime has opened doors of hell for himself," she added.



Condemning the killing of Bindroo, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti in a tweet said, "Condemn the killing of Shri ML Bindroo who chose to stay back in Kashmir even during the peak of insurgency. Such acts of violence have no place in our society. May his family find the strength to deal with this loss."

Three civilians were killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday evening in separate incidents.

On Tuesday evening, ML Bindroo, the owner of Bindroo Medicate, was killed by terrorists.

The incident took place near Iqbal Park in Srinagar where terrorists fired upon the pharmacist. Following this, he was shifted to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The other two civilians killed in separate terror attacks were Mohd Shafi Lone in the Shahgund area of Bandipora, and a street hawker Virender Paswan near Madina Chowk, Lalbazar in Srinagar. (ANI)

