Person wearing uniform in 'malicious' video on farm protest retired in 2018, says Army

New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): After a "malicious" video over farmers' protest by a person in an unauthorised Army uniform circulated on social media, the Indian Army has said that the soldier retired in August 2018.



"A malicious video over farmers' protest, by a retired soldier Lance Naik Deepak Kumar, dressed in an unauthorised Army uniform is circulating on social media. The individual retired in August 2018," Indian Army officials said.

In the video, Kumar was seen using "abusive" language against the government while supporting farmers over their demand to repeal the new agriculture laws.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

