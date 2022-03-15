Personal use of mobile phone by Govt staff not be allowed during office hours: Madras HC to TN govt

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 15 (ANI): The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered that the government employees should not be allowed to use mobile phones for personal use during office hours.

A health department official, who moved a petition against her suspension order for using a mobile phone at the workplace came up for hearing before the Justice SM Subramaniam.



Refusing to go into the issue, Justice Subramanian observed that it has become normal for Government employees to use mobile phones for their personal use during work hours and it is not a good practice.

The court has directed the State Government to frame regulations in this regard and initiate action against erring government employees.

It has also directed the State Government to file a detailed report in four weeks. (ANI)

