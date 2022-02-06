Personalities like Lata Ji take birth only once in thousand years, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): Some personalities like Lata Mangeshkar take birth only once in a thousand years, said Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday while remembering the legendary singer on her demise.

"Some personalities take birth only once in a thousand years. Lata Ji was one such personality. No person in our country is left untouched by her music. Every person has been mesmerised by her voice," Azad told ANI.

"We will always remember Lata Mangeshkar's melodious voice and such a voice will be heard only after many thousands of years. It is sad for music lovers", he said.

The Congress leader added, "There are no people of any caste, religion or sect of our country in whose heart Lata didi has not made a place. She has sung many such songs which united our country."

"It is said that former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru had tears in his eyes when he heard "Ae Mere Watan ke Logo" sung by her. It is possible. There are many songs sung by Lata ji where people gets lost in her voice. She has sung many patriotic songs," Azad said.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at an age of 92 years. She was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

While she had recovered from COVID-19, Mangeshkar was put on ventilator support after her conditions worsened on Saturday. She passed away at 8.12 am today.

Lata Mangeshkar was an Indian playback singer and occasional music composer and was popularly known as "Nightingale of India" for her melodious voice. (ANI)