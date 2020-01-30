Personnel immediately rushed, overpowered shooting accused, says Delhi police over Jamia firing incident

New Delhi [India], Jan 30 (ANI): Delhi Police on Thursday said that the Jamia area incident, where a person brandished a gun and fired towards the marching students occurred 'within a split second' and sufficient police arrangements had been made for the march' for which there was no permission.

While referring to the incident wherein a person had opened fire in Jamia area here in which one student was injured, the Delhi police said, "At around 1.30pm, while the gathering was moving, one person suddenly came out of it brandishing a small firearm like object and within a split second, before anyone could assess or react to what he was doing, the man suddenly fired towards the marching students."

"The police staff immediately rushed towards the person and overpowered him. As the barricades were tied with each other to deal with the proposed march, the injured was immediately taken to the nearest hospital i.e. Holy Family by lifting him from behind the barricades in order to save precious time," Delhi police said in a statement.

Sharing details of the march, police also asserted that there was no permission for the march.

"There was a public call for joining a long march from Jamia Millia Islamia Gate No. 17 to Rajghat, today. It was widely circulated on social media for maximum mobilization. There was no permission for such a march but sufficient police arrangements had been made to handle the same," the statement added.

The Police also stated that since the permission for the march was not granted, heavy police pickets with barricades were set up at Sukhdev Vihar and Holy Family Hospital to contain the march.

The Police said DCP/South-East also reached the hospital in no time, to ensure that proper medical treatment was extended to the injured, who has been identified as Shadaab Farooque, a student of Jamia University.

"A case under section 307 IPC and 25/27 of Arms Act has been registered at PS New Friends Colony," it said.

According to the statement, Special Commissioners of Police Satish Golchha and Praveer Ranjan have visited AIIMS Trauma Centre where the injured has now been shifted.

"The officers assured the victim of all possible help in treatment and recovery. Pellet has been removed from the left arm of the injured. As per doctor, his condition is stated to be stable. The case has been transferred to Crime Branch for further investigation," official statement said. (ANI)

