PESA Act to be implemented in Madhya Pradesh from November 15: CM Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANI): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that PESA Act will be implemented in the state from November 15, as a result of which tribals will get many facilities.

Chouhan made the remark while addressing an event in the Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

The program was being organised on training-cum-awareness for capacity enhancement of minor forest produce cooperative societies and tendu patta dividend distribution ceremony.



Chouhan further said that the government will also bear the cost of the education for children of the tendu patta collectors. Now 75 per cent of the total dividend of tendu leaves will be distributed among the tendu patta collectors. The college will be opened in Khalwa in the next academic session.

Chouhan performed Bhoomi-pujan of 43 works costing Rs 786 crore and dedicated 9 works costing Rs. 79.59 crores. Along with this, Rs 41,63,29,075 were transferred to the bank accounts of 1,68,601 collectors of 102 minor forest produce committees of 10 forest divisions of Khandwa, Narmadapuram, Betul and Ujjain circles.

CM Chouhan said that every possible effort would be made for the development of the area. He congratulated and extended his best wishes to the tendu patta collectors. He appealed to the citizens to make their area drug-free. Chouhan also visited the development exhibition organised at the venue.

Chouhan honoured Chandar from Dewas, Kashmir from Khandwa, Dayaram from Barwah, Premdas from Narmadapuram and Radhelal Yadav from Betul by giving them cheques of tendu patta collection bonus amount. Along with this, beneficiaries benefitted from schemes like Udyam Krishi Yojana, "One District - One Product", Aajeevika Self-Help Group, National Livestock Mission, Forest Rights Patta etc.

Chouhan presented cheques of Rs 50,000 each to Sunil son of Shobharam Iske, a second-year student of Gandhi Medical College and Sushri Janaki daughter of Kailash Vaskale, a first-year student of Jabalpur Medical College on the occasion. (ANI)

