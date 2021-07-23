Pet cat protects Bhubaneswar family from cobra, stands guard for 30 mins

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 22 (ANI): A pet cat proved that it can be just as good a friend as a dog, when it prevented a cobra from entering the house in Bhubaneswar's Kapileswar.



The incident took place on Tuesday evening. at the house of Sampad Kumar Parida. A cobra slithered towards his house but met with a formidable roadblock - their pet cat.

On seeing the snake, Parida and his family panicked and called the snake helpline phone number. While they waited, the cat stood guard outside the house and prevented the snake from entering.

"Our cat prevented the cobra from entering inside for nearly 30 minutes till a team from the Snake Helpline reached the spot. He is around one and a half years old and lives with us like a family member," Parida told ANI. (ANI)

