Pet dogs to be banned in Bengaluru's Cubbon Park, animal lovers irked

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 28 (ANI): Bengaluru dog lovers and pet owners sharply objected to a proposal by authorities to ban the entry of pet dogs into Cubbon Park, one of the largest lung spaces in Bengaluru from July 1.

The pet dog owners called the latest proposal by the horticulture department a "harsh decision". However, the department said that the final decision is yet to be taken on the matter.

The proposal to ban the entry of pet dogs was placed on the requests received by many joggers and walkers who frequently visit the Cubbon Park in Bengaluru.





The horticulture department official said that around 30 per cent of pet dog owners do not follow the guidelines, despite placing the banners along with rules and regulations in the park, hence people made the request.

"Since last year, many members requested to ban entry of pet dogs in Cubbon Park. On June 14, it was decided to create awareness about the guidelines of the Animal Welfare Board of India and the Department of Animal Husbandry for pet dogs' owners," HT Balakrishna, Deputy Director, Horticulture department (Cubbon Park) told ANI.



"We placed banners, displaying the guidelines. But around 30% of owners won't follow guidelines. So, people made the request. Now, Govt contemplating banning pet dogs' entry from July 1, but final decision yet to be taken," Balakrishna added. (ANI)

