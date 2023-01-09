Petition Committe calls on Medical Superintendents of Delhi Govt over shortage of medicines in hospitals

New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): A Delhi Assembly Petition Committe meeting held on Monday, under the chairmanship of Akhilesh Pati Tripathi, called on the Medical Superintendents of all the Delhi Government-aided hospitals to seek a detailed answer on the fiasco in providing adequate medicines and data entry operators.



The Delhi Legislative Assembly Petition Committee took cognizance of the inadequacy of medicines and data entry operator staff in all over two dozen government hospitals, spawning problems faced by patients.

During the meeting, the Committee alleged that due to the withholding of files of several departments by the Finance Department of the Delhi Government, there is a shortage of medicines and data operators in the hospital.

The Petition Committee directed the Medical Superintendents to find a permanent solution to the problem immediately. (ANI)

