Petition filed in Bihar court against Mehbooba, Omar for opposing abrogation of Article 370

Bettiah (Bihar) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): A petition has been filed against former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and other political leaders for allegedly opposing the abrogation of Article 370.

An advocated in Betia Court Murad Ali has filed the case under charges of sedition and criminal conspiracy for opposing the scrapping of the Article which has recently been scrapped through Presidential order.

"I have filed a case against former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and other political leaders who have opposed the abrogation of Article 370," Ali told ANI.

"I have filed the case under Section 124 A (sedition), 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups of religion, race, place of birth, residence and language), 153 B, 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code," he said.

Ali said that the court heard his case and transferred the case to the court of Judicial Magistrate KK Shahi. Next hearing in the case is on September 24.

In the complaint, Ali has alleged that Mufti and Omar opposed the scrapping of the Article which has created a rage for the Indian Government through print, electronic and social media.

"They attempted to create enmity among the citizens of other states of India. They have hurt the integrity and unity of the nation. They have done the work of disturbing national integrity and peace," he said.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference deputy chief Omar Abdullah were taken under preventive arrest in Srinagar after the Centre scrapped Article 370 which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

