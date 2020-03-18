Petition filed in MP High Court against recent appointments by Cong govt

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): A petition was filed in the High Court on Wednesday against recent appointments by the Congress government to various posts in the State.

Petitioner Bhupendra Singh Kushwaha alleged that Chief Minister Kamal Nath government did not have a majority and in spite of this it has been "appointing its people at several posts" including various commissions.

He said that Governor Lalji Tandon has asked the Congress government to prove its majority.

Kushwaha said Congress leader Shobha Ozha has been made the president of State Women Commission and Anant Singh Darbar has been appointed as chief of Cooperative Bank.

The advocate said that these posts have a fixed tenure that's why the state government is making these appointments.

This comes as 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the party as well as from the state legislative Assembly.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath dared the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to bring a no-confidence motion in the Assembly if they wanted a floor test to be conducted. (ANI)

