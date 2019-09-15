Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Sunday.
Petition filed in SC on abrogation of Article 370 is on humanitarian basis: Ghulam Nabi Azad

ANI | Updated: Sep 15, 2019 21:32 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): The Supreme Court will on Monday hear the petition filed by senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on the abrogation of Article 370 along with other petitions.
Speaking to ANI, Azad said that the petition filed by him on the scrapping of Article 370 is in his personal capacity and on humanitarian ground.
The Congress leader stated that he wants to enquire about the well being of his family members and other residents of Jammu and Kashmir.
"The petition is in my personal capacity, as a resident and as a Member of Parliament from Jammu and Kashmir. I would like to know the plight of those lakhs of people. It is on a humanitarian basis, nothing to do with politics," he said.
Advocate and Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi will appear on behalf of Azad in the apex court tomorrow.
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Azad had earlier claimed that the Centre's move to abrogate Article 370 affected the region both "politically" and "economically." He had claimed that the people are "still in the dark."
Since August 5, the opposition parties have been attacking the Central government's decision to scrap Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
Azad, who represents Jammu and Kashmir in the Rajya Sabha, had attempted to visit the region thrice since August 5 but was barred by the authorities each time and sent back to Delhi.
Recently, Azad was part of a delegation of opposition leaders led by Rahul Gandhi, who wanted to visit Jammu and Kashmir to review the 'ground reality' last week. However, authorities stopped the delegation from stepping out of Srinagar airport and were sent back to Delhi. (ANI)

