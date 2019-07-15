Petition in Delhi HC seeking Aadhaar based election voting system

New Delhi [India], July 15 : A petition was moved in the Delhi High Court on Monday seeking a direction to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to link the election identity cards with the Aadhaar number to curtail bogus voting.

The petition in this regard was filed by advocate and BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay, seeking the implementation of "Aadhaar based election voting system".

The petitioner has said that the current system is "less transparent".

"Authentication of voters, the security of the voting process and protecting the voted data -- these are the main challenges of current election voting. That is why it is necessary to generate a secure election voting system," it stated.

The petitioner has proposed that the "E-voting system" would use fingerprint and face biometrics.

The objective of the system based on fingerprint biometric is to eliminate bogus voting and vote duplicity, the plea stated.

"In this system, the database would be updated every time before an election. The main benefits are that voting process shall be much speedy and most of the tasks shall be done automatically by the system," it submitted.

He claimed to have moved the court after receiving no response from the poll body.

The petition is likely to come for hearing on Tuesday.