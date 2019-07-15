Petition in Delhi HC seeking linking of Aadhaar with property documents

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): A petition was moved in the Delhi High Court on Monday seeking a direction to the Centre and Delhi government to link movable and immovable property documents of citizens with their Aadhaar number to curb corruption, black money generation and benami transaction.

The petition in this regard was filed by advocate and BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay, who submitted that it is the duty of the government to take apposite steps to curb corruption and seize the benami properties made by illegal means.

"Executive action should be taken to warn the corrupt that betrayal of the public trust will no longer be tolerated and to reaffirm the rule of law and transparency," the plea submitted.

The petitioner said that the main advantage of the strategy would be that the tax authorities will get the details of "legal owners" immediately and once the Aadhaar linkage takes place, tax authorities can approach them.

"It will clean our electoral process, which is dominated by black-money and benami transaction and thrives on a cycle of large black investments, the capture of power through foul means and use of political strength to amass private wealth, all with disdain of the citizen," the petition stated.

The petition is likely to come for hearing on Tuesday. (ANI)

