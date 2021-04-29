Petition in Delhi HC seeks to ensure ICU bed with oxygen supply in multi-specialty hospital

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): A petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking to ensure ICU bed for the petitioner with oxygen supply in a multi-specialty hospital.

The petition was filed by Ramesh Khosla, a 78-year-old man who is suffering from multiple health-related issues including hypertension and diabetes, and tested positive for Covid-19 on April 24.

Owing to his old age and medical condition, his health deteriorated considerably and on April 26, 2021, his SPO2 level deteriorated to 70-75 and he needed urgent hospital admission with an ICU and oxygen facility.



That the family members of the petitioner were trying to find a bed for him but despite trying on all the numbers for the last two days they could not arrange a bed, said the petition filed by Praveen K Sharma and Dhananjay Grover.

The petitioner's advocates also urged the court to issue a writ of mandamus to the respondents to maintain a proper website with true updated information about the availability of beds in the hospitals and nodal officers be appointed for both private and government hospitals to coordinate hospital admission.

"Issue a writ of mandamus or any other writ to the respondent directing them to ensure that no patient is denied hospital admission in both private and government hospitals and strict action be taken against erring hospitals," the petitioner said.

The petitioner added that by way of the present writ petition the petitioner seeks to bring to the notice of the court the plight of the patients in Delhi who are dying for want of medical intervention. (ANI)

