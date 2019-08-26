Petition moved in Delhi HC seeking drafting of Uniform Civil Code

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): A petition was moved in the Delhi High Court on Monday seeking directions to the Central government and Law Commission of India to constitute a judicial commission or a high-level expert committee to draft a Uniform Civil Code.

The petition, filed by lawyer Abhinav Beri, submitted that the gender justice and equality, and dignity of women guaranteed under various Articles of the Constitution cannot be secured without the implementation of the Article 44.

"The purpose of Article 44 is to introduce a Uniform Civil Code, which is essential to promote fraternity unity and national integration," the petition submitted.

It asserted that the executive branch did not take serious steps to implement the Uniform Civil Code.

The court tagged this petition with a similar petition, which had sought framing of a Uniform Civil Code to promote fraternity, unity and national integration.

The petition, filed by BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay, is listed for hearing tomorrow.

All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) had on Friday moved an application in the high court seeking to be impleaded as a party in a petition moved by the BJP leader.

It submitted that the petition is not maintainable under the law and sought its dismissal. (ANI)

