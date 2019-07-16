Petition moved in Delhi HC seeking protection of Ram temple in Delhi's Chandni Chowk

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): A petition was moved by the local residents of Delhi's Chandni Chowk on Tuesday seeking the protection of centuries-old ancient Ram temple.

The petition, moved through Alakh Alok Srivastava, sought directions to the authorities to stop the demolition of Ram Dwara Mandir.

It also urged to put a halt to its conversion to any commercial or residential complex.

The plea further sought a direction to re-construct and restore the ancient temple at the original site.

It prayed for the guidelines for the protection of the temple, at par with the guidelines issued by this Court in a similar petition for the protection of churches and educational institutions belonging to Christian community from any kind of attack.

The matter will now be heard on July 18. (ANI)

