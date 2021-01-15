Petition seeking that police produce Jesna Maria James withdrawn from Kerala HC

Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 14 (ANI): The Christian Association and Alliance for Social Action has withdrawn the habeas corpus petition filed in the Kerala High Court seeking a directive to the police to produce 22-year-old Jesna Maria James who went missing in 2018 from Pathanamthitta as she has reportedly been traced.

The Kerala High Court said that the plea was withdrawn due to technical glitches. Earlier, the Court had warned that the petition would have to be dismissed.

Earlier, in 2018, the Kerala High Court had dismissed a habeas corpus petition seeking to trace and produce Jesna saying that the court "could not act on mere apprehension or vague allegations".



According to the fresh plea which was withdrawn recently, Jesna had been missing since March 22, 2018, from her home in Vechoochira, Pathanamthitta district of Kerala. She was a second-year B. Com student at St Dominic's College, Kanjirappally then.

The Kochi-based social organisation pointed out that, "former Pathanamthitta Superintendent of Police KG Simon, who retired on December 31, 2020, had stated in interviews given to media that Jesna was traced and would be brought back to the state after the lockdown."

"It is clear that the police have traced her. However, the police have not made any earnest efforts to get her released from the illegal custody of persons with whom she was found. She has been incommunicado with her relatives and acquaintances," Christian Association and Alliance for Social Action said. (ANI)

