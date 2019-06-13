The petitioner had alleged misappropriation of Rs 98,000 crore by the company
The petitioner had alleged misappropriation of Rs 98,000 crore by the company

Petitioner apologises, withdraws complaint against Indiabulls Housing finance

ANI | Updated: Jun 13, 2019 14:08 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 (ANI): Indiabulls Housing Finance said on Thursday the petitioner, who had filed a plea in Supreme Court alleging misappropriation of Rs 98,000 crore by the company, has withdrawn the writ petition.
A day earlier, the vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and Ajay Rastogi had posted the matter for hearing in July after the company sought an urgent hearing of the case claiming that the petition against it alleging fraud is just a 'blackmailing tactic.'
"Abhay Yadav, the petitioner, today has withdrawn the writ petition in Supreme Court," Indiabulls said in a statement after informing the stock exchanges of the development.
Yadav said in his affidavit: "I am not aware of the contents and allegations mentioned in the complaints or the petition. I now realise that such papers, affidavits, applications, etc were signed by me have been misused to file false complaints and petitions against Indiabulls with malafide intentions."
The petitioner further added: "I apologise with folded hands for unknowingly having signed the complaints, petition, applications, etc without realising its contents. Therefore I have decided to unconditionally withdraw the Writ Petition Diary No 20710/2019 titled Abhay Yadav vs SEBI and Others and I am taking necessary steps in this regard. I don't know anything about Indiabulls, its promoter, directors or anything about their business. I apologise to all of them for causing harm to their reputation and business. It was never my intention to do so. I am extremely sorry for this."
Yadav said: "That 4 shares of Indiabulls were purchased in my name in May 2019 and thereafter I was asked to sign a detailed bulky complaint which was addressed to various government officials, ministers, etc."
The petition filed by Yadav a few days ago had alleged that thousands of crores of rupees were siphoned off by Sameer Gehlaut, Chairman of Indiabulls Housing Finance, and directors of the company for their personal use.
Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the company, told the bench on Wednesday that frivolous allegations have been levelled against the firm in the petition and the plea was leaked to the media.
He also contended that the company's shareholders have lost close to Rs 7,000 crore in two days, adding that the petitioner, a milk vendor, bought four shares of the company only about three weeks ago. The plea is an ingenious way to blackmail the company using the judicial process, Singhvi argued. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 15:11 IST

Cyclone Vayu: No damage to airport infrastructure or facilities,...

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): The Airport Authority of India on Thursday said that no damage to airport infrastructure or facilities has been reported in Gujarat and the "effect of Cyclone Vayu is milder at most of the airports".

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 15:01 IST

Andhra Pradesh: Five Tantriks arrested in Bandarulanka village

Bandarulanka (Andhra Pradesh), June 13 (ANI): Police arrested five Tantriks while they were performing a ' Tantrik Puja' last night in Bandarulanka village, East Godavari district.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 14:59 IST

Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy denies meeting Ram Madhav

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 13 (ANI): Rejecting reports of him meeting the BJP general secretary Ram Madhav in Delhi, Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Thursday said he would file defamation cases against media houses for trying to defame him.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 14:58 IST

Court quashes Lt Col's jail term by court martial in tank...

New Delhi (India), Jun 13 (ANI) A military court has quashed the jail term and dismissal from service of a Lieutenant Colonel who was awarded the punishment by a General Court Martial for allegedly selling parts of tank ammunition worth over Rs 41 lakhs in the civilian market.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 14:58 IST

Pro-Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj taken into custody for...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jun 13 (ANI): Vatal Nagaraj, President of Kannada Chalavali Vatal Paksha, was taken into police custody on Thursday for dressing up as a policeman at a protest demanding implementation of Raghavendra Auradkar committee report on police reforms.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 14:50 IST

Alwar court sentences man to death for raping, killing 4-year-old girl

Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], Jun 13 (ANI): An Alwar court has awarded death sentence to a man for raping and brutally killing a 4-year-old girl in Behror.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 14:46 IST

Anantnag terror attack: Congress condoles death of security personnel

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday condoled the death of five security personnel who died in a terrorist attack in Anantnag yesterday. He also urged the Centre and the intelligence agencies to take requisite measures in order to combat the me

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 14:44 IST

Cyclone Vayu: Fishermen in Gujarat claim heavy losses, seek govt...

Gir Somnath (Gujarat) [India], June 13 (ANI): As very strong winds hit the region and the sea turned rough due to cyclone Vayu, the fishermen in Veraval coastal area of the district have claimed that at least 40 to 45 boats were damaged due to the impact of cyclone.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 14:33 IST

Delhi: Criminal with 12 cases held

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): A criminal wanted in 12 cases has been arrested following an encounter with police in Netaji Subhash Place area here on Monday night, the police said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 14:31 IST

Cyclone Vayu to pass Gujarat coastal region in afternoon, govt...

Ahmadabad (Gujarat) [India], June 13 (ANI): Additional Chief Secretary of Revenue Department on Thursday informed that Cyclone Vayu will pass from Gujarat coastal region in afternoon adding that the state government is on alert and the people in sensitive areas have been moved to safer places.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 14:30 IST

Bihar: Rift in LJP, disgruntled members form own outfit

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 13 (ANI): In a jolt to Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) headed by Ram Vilas Paswan, a national general secretary of the party on Thursday decided to part ways and announced the formation of a new party.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 14:23 IST

'We are not sheep or buffaloes', says defected Congress MLA

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 13 (ANI): Gandra Venkataramana Reddy, one of the 12 MLAs who switched sides to TRS, has slammed the Congress for alleging that they were lured by the TRS into making the decision.

Read More
iocl