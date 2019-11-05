Petitioner seeks Ghaziabad courts directive for implementation of odd-even scheme in district

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): A petition was filed on Monday in Ghaziabad district court demanding the administration to extend Delhi government's odd-even scheme in their district as well.

The petitioner Bhanu Bansal, who works for the environemental causes, has submitted the application while outlining rising air pollution in Ghaziabad, with Air Quality Index (AQI) in Ghaziabad on Sunday reaching upto the 500 mark.

Petitioner's lawyer Vishnu Kumar Gupta told ANI, "In our petition, we have requested the district administration to impose Delhi's odd-even scheme on four-wheelers of the district. In addition, 15-year-old vehicles should be stopped from plying on roads."

The Odd-Even scheme in national capital commenced on Monday and it will be in force until November 15. It entails private vehicles with registration numbers ending with odd digits to be allowed on odd dates and those with even digits on even dates.

The petitioner has also requested the administration to impose a ban on 'jugaad vehicles' and that all construction works should stop immediately in the district.

"Also, the vehicles without pollution clearance certificate should be impounded and unless their owners produce pollution control certificate of the vehicle, they should not be released," Gupta said.

"It is sad that despite AQI reaching 'dangerous' level, there is no action being taken to control or bring it down," he added.

The District Magistrate of Ghaziabad had on Sunday passed order to close all government and private schools up to class 12 till November 5 due to rising air pollution in the national capital and adjoining areas. (ANI)

