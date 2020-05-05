Petrol, diesel prices hiked in Delhi as govt raises VAT

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): The Delhi government has increased the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel to 30 per cent each leading to an increase in the price of Rs 1.67, and Rs 7.10 in both the commodities, respectively.

According to a notification issued by the Deputy Secretary VI, Finance, on Monday, the VAT on petrol has been increased from 27 per cent to 30 per cent, and that on diesel from 16.75 to 30 per cent, by the order of the Lt Governor of Delhi.

Earlier last month, the Assam government had also increased the VAT on diesel, petrol and other motor spirits.(ANI)

