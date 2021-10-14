Petrol, diesel prices rise after two-day pause

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): Petrol and diesel prices were hiked again across the country on Thursday after a pause of two days.

Petrol prices increased by Rs 0.35 paise to Rs 104.79 per litre in the national capital while the price of diesel was raised by the same amount to Rs 93.52 per litre.

In Mumbai, popularly known as the financial of India, petrol prices were raised by Rs 0.34 to Rs 110.75 per litre, and diesel by Rs 0.37 to Rs 101.4 per litre.

Petrol and diesel have been priced at Rs 113.37 and Rs 102.66 respectively in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, Rs 105.43 and Rs 96.63 respectively in West Bengal's Kolkata and Rs 102.10 and Rs 97.93 in Chennai respectively.

Oil companies started raising auto fuel prices last week. The pause on the prices on October 12 and 13 came after a seven-day consecutive rise. (ANI)