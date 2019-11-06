Petrol-pump staff attacked over payment issue in Kodagu

Kodagu (Karnataka) [India] Nov 6 (ANI): A group of miscreants attacked the staff of a petrol pump in the Kushalnagar area of Kodagu district on late Monday night.

The incident occurred following a heated argument between the boys and the petrol pump employees over payment issues.

The incident was caught in the CCTV camera installed at the petrol pump.

A case has been registered against the group of boys who were involved in attacking the staff.

The CCTV footage of the incident shows some five-six boys hitting the staff of the petrol pump. The miscreants fled after other staff of the fuel station joined in to defend their colleagues. (ANI)

