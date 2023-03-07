Petrol pump worker beaten to death over UPI payment in Hyderabad

Ranga Reddy (Telangana) [India], March 7 (ANI): In a tragic incident in Hyderabad's Narsingi police station limits, a petrol pump worker was allegedly beaten to death by three persons in the early hours of Tuesday.

A group of people in a car went to the petrol pump and got into an argument with the fuel station workers with regard to some payment issues, police said.

"Yesterday night, a group of people who went to fill petrol wanted to pay for the fuel through UPI, but the cashier said the UPI payment was not working and asked for cash. This resulted in an argument and they (people in a car) hit the worker. The worker fell down and died, unfortunately," said Shiva Kumar, Narsingi CI.



The deceased has been identified as Sanjay.

We have not received any complaint till now. Once we get the complaint, we will take the necessary actions, Kumar added.

The coworker of the deceased and the witness to the incident said, "A car had come in the night and demanded to fill petrol. We asked them for money but they demanded to fill the petrol first. The three people in the car who belonged to Hyderabad's Janwada were drunk. A person in the car came and hit Sanjay (a worker) and he fell down. I tried to lift him up and called up my boss and shifted him to the hospital where he was declared dead."

A case has not been registered yet, police said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

