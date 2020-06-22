New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): As fuel prices were hiked by the oil marketing companies again on Monday, petrol and diesel will now cost Rs 79.56/litre and Rs 78.85/litre respectively in Delhi.
The price of petrol is increased by Rs 0.33 paise a litre while that of diesel by Rs 0.58 a litre.
Notably, oil marketing companies have been adjusting retail rates in line with costs after an 82-day break from rate revision amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. These firms on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs. (ANI)
Petrol rate hiked by 33 paise, diesel to cost 58 paise more in Delhi
ANI | Updated: Jun 22, 2020 08:45 IST
