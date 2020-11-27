Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lays foundation stone for CBG plant in Bagalkot

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel, Dharmendra Pradhan, on Friday laid the foundation stone for the Leafiniti Bioenergy's CBG plant in Bagalkot district of Karnataka, through video conference.

This plant will utilise 200 TPD of press mud and will be commissioned at the estimated cost of around Rs 42 crores. This will generate about 10.2 TPD of CBG and also bio-manure. Praj Industries and DVO Inc have provided the technology for the proposed plant, according to a statement by the ministry.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan said, "The government is working to provide cleaner and sustainable energy. India is not a polluting country, but still, PM Modi as a responsible global leader has underlined India's commitment to sustainability and climate change mitigation. How can we achieve a cleaner path in each activity, is what we are striving for."



Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation (SATAT) was launched in 2018 as part of the Prime Minister's vision to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and have an alternative source of clean fuel for transport. Over the last two years, it has grown into one of the flagship programs of the ministry.

"SATAT will establish an ecosystem for the production of compressed bio-gas from various waste and biomass sources in the country leading to multiple benefits. Using agricultural and municipal wastes to produce gas under SATAT will reduce carbon emission and also fulfil the government's commitment in COP-21. It is also in line with the Swachh Bharat Mission of the government," he added.

Pradhan urged the young entrepreneurs to invest in the initiative for creating a vibrant bio-gas system.

"CBG plants provide a win-win situation for all the stakeholders. Various supports offered to CBG plants like floor price guarantee of CBG produced for 10 years, the inclusion of CBG in priority sector lending by the RBI, subsidy scheme and support by various state government with respect to allotment of land have set the congenial ecosystem. It is now it's the turn of entrepreneurs and corporates to invest in the initiative for greater socio-economic returns," he added.

Speaking about the farmers at the event, he said that the projects under SATAT are also meant to enhance the farmer's income by making the agricultural residues remunerative. (ANI)

