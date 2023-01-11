Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to address Bio-Energy Summit 2023 on Jan 12

New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): Union minister of petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri will address the 11th edition of 'Bio-Energy Summit 2023' by the Confederation of India's Industry on 12 January 2023.

The theme of the summit is 'Energy Transition - Solution for a Sustainable Tomorrow'.

"It will provide an opportunity for innovators and a way forward for clean and green energy solutions for the future. The summit will also dwell upon the relevance of biofuel in the overall sustainability agenda," said the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.



With India taking over the presidency of the G20, the Summit is a great opportunity to jumpstart more action across the country and build momentum for the G20 summit later this year. It will discuss the solutions to the challenges facing the world including climate change and sustainable development. While the bioenergy sector is one of the ways of creating solutions for a sustainable tomorrow, it needs to be integrated into global trade policies.

According to the ministry, CII Bio-Energy Summit 2023 will be addressed by more than 30 speakers across six sessions focussing on compressed biogas, ethanol, financing, and waste to biofuels besides ministerial sessions.

More than 500 delegates including CEOs, policymakers, academia and researchers, innovators, diplomats, and investors are expected to join this.

Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari would address the valedictory session of the Summit. (ANI)

