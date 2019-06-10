Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File Photo/ANI)
Petroleum minister Pradhan discusses crude oil price volatility with US Energy Secy

ANI | Updated: Jun 10, 2019 22:33 IST

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said that he discussed with the United States Secretary of Energy, Rick Perry, crude oil price volatility and its impact on the Indian consumer.
In three tweets, Pradhan briefed about the telephonic conversation he had today with Perry.
Pradhan discussed crude oil price volatility, its impact on Indian consumer and the role of the US in bringing global price stability.
His tweets read, "Discussed ways to work together to enhance energy security, further develop gas-based economy in India & expand energy and innovation linkages to bolster the India-US Strategic Energy Partnership that was launched in April last year. Also discussed about crude oil price volatility and its impact on the Indian consumer. I also pointed to the important role that the US plays in bringing global price stability."
The Union Minister also thanked Secretary Perry for his good wishes on the victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha polls. His tweet read, "Had a telephonic conversation with United States Secretary of Energy, HE @SecretaryPerry. Thanked him for his good wishes on the resounding mandate for Hon. PM Sh. @narendramodi." (ANI)

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 22:48 IST

