Petroleum Ministry to organize interactive meet with industry, business leaders today in Guwahati

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) will organize an interactive meet with the industry and business leaders on September 24 at Guwahati, said the MoPNG on Thursday.



"As part of the Government's Exploration and Production (E&P) industry outreach programme, an interactive meet with industry and business leaders is scheduled on 24th September 2021 at Guwahati. The theme of the event is E&P Investment Opportunities in North Eastern Region," said the ministry in a release.

It is informed that the theme of the event is aligned to Hydrocarbon Vision 2030 for north-east India, which is a paradigm shift in production and utilization of hydrocarbons to catalyze growth in the North East region and to improving the standard of living for the people, generating opportunities for the youth and creating a sustainable energy secure future.

The event will be attended by the Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State for Petroleum & Natural Gas, Rameswar Teli and Chief Minister of Assam Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. (ANI)

