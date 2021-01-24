PFA organises campaign for conservation of Olive Ridley turtles in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 24 (ANI): People for Animals (PFA), a Non-Profit Organisation, on Sunday organised a campaign for the conservation of Olive Ridley sea turtles in Bhubaneswar.

Speaking to ANI, Jiban Ballav Das, PFA state secretary said, "We have organised a campaign for the Olive Ridley sea turtles who will be coming to the Odisha coast in the second week of February to lay their eggs."

"This species of turtle has become endangered now. The government, NGOs, and the local community should try to protect the species as they play an important role in the marine ecosystem," Das said.



Das further said that the Odisha coast is suitable for the hatchlings of the Olive Ridley sea turtles.

"The study shows that the survival of the hatchlings is one in thousands. It is very alarming. We should take steps to send their hatchlings back to the sea safely so that their number increases," he added.

Adyaitishree Swain, a volunteer of PFA said that the Oliver Ridley sea turtles come to the coastal areas of Puri, Kendrapara and Ganjam districts in Odisha for their nesting.

"The pollution at the beaches is a threat to the hatchlings of the turtle. I appeal to people to save them, they are our nature," Swain said. (ANI)

