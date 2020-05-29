PFC to provide lunch to doctors, medical staff engaged in treatment of COVID-19 patients

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): In yet another step to battle COVID-19 pandemic, state-owned Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC) has tied up with TajSATS, one of Asia's largest food companies, to provide food to frontline COVID warriors including doctors and other health medical staff.

As part of this endeavour, PFC will provide packed lunch boxes to doctors and other health medical staff engaged in the treatment of COVID-19 patients at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, New Delhi.

Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital is one of the hospitals dedicated to the treatment of COVID-19.

"Under this initiative, the company has provided financial assistance of Rs 64 lakh (approx.) to Taj STATS for the supply of high-quality and hygienic food (Packed Lunch box) to the Doctors and medical staff of Dr RML Hospital on daily basis for a period of 60 days commencing from 25th May 2020," PFC said in a statement.

Earlier, PFC has contributed Rs 200 crore to the PM-CARES Fund to support the battle against COVID-19.

The employees of PFC have also come forward for the cause and have donated their one day salary to PM CARES Fund.

Further, PFC also contributed Rs 50 lakh each to the district collectors of Siddharth Nagar and Bulandshahar in Uttar Pradesh along with Rs 50 lakh to Indian Red Cross Society to provide medical equipment in Kota, Rajasthan. (ANI)

