PFI conspiracy case: NIA conducts raids at nine locations in Rajasthan

New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at nine locations in Rajasthan in the Popular Front of India (PFI) conspiracy case.

The anti-terror agency searched four places each in Jaipur and Kota, and one in Sawai Madhopur districts in Rajasthan.

During these searches, the agency claimed to have seized digital devices (mobile phones, SIM cards), sharp-edged knives, and incriminating material, literature and posters.



The case is related to secret information received from reliable sources. Sadiq Sarraf, a resident of Shyopuriyon Ki Masjid in Baran district of Rajasthan, and Mohammed Asif, a resident of Retipada in Kota, of PFI alongwith officer bearers and members of the banned outfit are indulging in unlawful activities.

It is also learnt that the two accused through their provocative utterances and activities were encouraging violence, enmity and hatred among different religious groups in India, said the NIA.

Their inflammatory speeches and lectures on various platforms inciting and disrupting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, the agency said.

In pursuance to conspiracy, accused Sadiq Sarraf and Mohammad Asif and unknown others are radicalizing Muslim youths to commit unlawful activities and terrorist acts in various parts of India, including the State of Rajasthan, said the agency. (ANI)

