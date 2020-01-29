PFI Delhi president appears before ED after links with UP anti-CAA protests unearthed

New Delhi [India], Jan 29 (ANI): Popular Front of India (PFI) Delhi president Muhammad Pervez Ahmad on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after a money trail was unearthed between the organisation and anti-CAA protest in Uttar Pradesh.

Rehab India Foundation (RIF) trustee Shahid Aboobakar also appeared before the economic offence watchdog after they were summoned for questioning in the matter.

Speaking to ANI, PFI advocate KC Nazeer said, "We are here (ED office) to seek time of two months. Our Chairman is suffering from cancer and he is unable to come due to health issues."

The ED had summoned seven officials of the PFI to appear before it on Wednesday.

ED had earlier sent a note to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) mentioning that there is a direct link between the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in Uttar Pradesh and the PFI.

ED's note to the Home Ministry came after an investigation into bank accounts of PFI in some districts of western Uttar Pradesh.

During the investigation, ED found that a huge amount of money was transferred to bank accounts linked to the PFI. (ANI)

