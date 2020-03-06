PFI files curative petition in SC challenging its verdict in Ayodhya land dispute case

New Delhi [India], Mar 6 (ANI): The Popular Front of India (PFI) has filed a curative petition in the Supreme Court challenging its verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case, which allowed a temple to be constructed on the 2.77-acre land where Babri Mosque once stood.

The apex court had, on December 13 last year, rejected multiple review petitions against its judgment in the matter.

The top court had, in a landmark judgment on November 9, 2019, resolved the decades-old conflict over the Ram Janmabhoomi - Babari Masjid land dispute.

Supreme Court had ordered that the disputed land in Ayodhya will be given to a government-run trust to build a Ram temple and five acres of suitable land will be given to Sunni Waqf Board for the construction of a mosque. (ANI)