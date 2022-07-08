PFI leader arrested in Rajasthan's Bhilwara, Pakistani numbers found saved on his phone

Bhilwara (Rajasthan) [India], July 8 (ANI): Rajasthan Police have arrested former Popular Front of India (PFI) district president of Bhilwara's Rajasthan after Pakistani telephone numbers were found saved in his phone contact list.

Abdul Salam was arrested by the Subhash Nagar Police Station of Bhilwara district on charges of disturbing the peace and was later sent to jail, police said.

"Two days ago during night patrolling five to seven people, including Salam were stopped at a check post and Salam entered into an argument with police after which he was arrested. The action was taken against him under legal provision. His mobile phone was confiscated, and it was found that more than 10 of his contacts were saved with the Pakistan dialling code. The phone has been sent to higher agencies," said Adarsh Sidhu, Bhilwara Superintendent of Police (SP).



"Yes, he has had links with that outfit. The matter is being investigated," added Bhilwara SP, when asked if Salam has any links to the PFI.

Meanwhile, Abdul Salam's family are protesting his arrest and have threatened to go on a hunger strike if the police do not release him. Salam's wife, Shahnaz Bano, has accused the police of implicating him in a false case.

Salam had in 2018 contested elections from the Bhilwara Assembly constituency as a Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) candidate. (ANI)

