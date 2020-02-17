Mangalore (Karnataka) [India], Feb 17 (ANI): The Popular Front of India (PFI) on Monday took out a march in Mangalore's Deralakatte without seeking permission, police said.
"They were only given permission for a programme but they took out a march from Madaninagar to Deralakatte," said ACP Kodanada Rama. (ANI)
PFI took out march in Mangalore without permission, say police
ANI | Updated: Feb 17, 2020 20:27 IST
Mangalore (Karnataka) [India], Feb 17 (ANI): The Popular Front of India (PFI) on Monday took out a march in Mangalore's Deralakatte without seeking permission, police said.