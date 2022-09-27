PFI wanted to create divide in country, Dy CM Fadnavis on PFI raids

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 (ANI): Claiming that the Popular Front of India (PFI) wanted to create a divide within the country, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday that action was taken against the organisation after collecting evidence.

"Everything is happening as per the rules. The investigation has been on for the past 4-5 years. Action has been taken only after evidence was collected. I would say they (PFI) wanted to cause a divide in the country," the deputy chief minister said.

Earlier in the day, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on the Maharashtra Police made yet another arrest in connection with the nationwide crackdown on PFI.

"Today, ATS Maharashtra has arrested one accused, Mohammad Abed Ali Mohammad Mehboob Ali, 40 yrs. under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The arrested accused will be produced before the court," read an official statement by ATS.

The National Investigation Agency, Enforcement Directorate and the state police forces jointly coordinated searches at the houses and offices of the PFI leaders and members across India.

Searches were conducted at 93 locations in 15 states of India in which over 100 activists of the Popular Front of India (PFI) were arrested.

The states where the raids were conducted included Andhra Pradesh (4 places), Telangana (1), Delhi (19), Kerala (11), Karnataka (8), Tamil Nadu (3), Uttar Pradesh (1), Rajasthan (2), Hyderabad (5), Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Bihar and Manipur.



The searches were conducted in connection with five cases registered by the NIA following "continued inputs and evidence" that the PFI leaders and cadres were involved in the funding of terrorism and terrorist activities, organising training camps for providing armed training and radicalising people to join banned organisations.

A large number of criminal cases were registered in different states over the last few years against the PFI and its leaders and members for their involvement in many violent acts.

Earlier on September 25, Pune Police registered a case against the protesters who allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans in Pune.

'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans were raised outside the District Collector's office on Friday in Pune city where Popular Front of India (PFI) cadres gathered against the recent arrests of its leaders across the country.

Some protestors were detained by Pune police and a case was registered for unlawful assembly against protestors. Police also arrested some protestors.

"Case registered under sections of rioting and for blocking the roads at Bund Garden police station. Probe underway pertaining to videos that went viral. Stringent action to be taken against culprits," said Sagar Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone II, Pune.

Earlier, Pune Police had said they will probe and verify the videos and action will be taken accordingly. (ANI)

