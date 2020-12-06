Pfizer becomes first pharma company in India to seek emergency use nod for its Covid-19 vaccine

New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): Pfizer India has become the first pharmaceutical firm to approach the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) seeking an emergency use authorisation for its Covid-19 vaccine in the country.

It is to be noted that Pfizer India's parent company Pfizer has already got emergency-use clearance in the United Kingdom and Bahrain.

According to an official source, "Pfizer India has sought permission for emergency usage authorisation of its Covid-19 from DGCI to import and market."

The application was submitted by Pfizer India on December 4 to the DCGI seeking emergency use authorization (EUA) for its vaccine in India.

Pfizer India has submitted the EUA application in Form CT-18 for grant of permission to import and market Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine in India.

The extremely low temperature of minus 70 degrees Celsius, required for storing the vaccine poses a big challenge for its delivery in a country like India.

On December 2, the UK became the first country to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine. The UK regulator Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has granted a temporary authorisation for the emergency use of coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer.

Bahrain on Friday also granted permission for the two-dose vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech.

At an all-party meeting recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said a Covid-19 vaccine is expected to be ready in the next few weeks, and as soon as scientists give a green signal, vaccination will start in India.

Meanwhile, India recorded 36,011 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

The overall Covid-19 cases in India reached 96,44,222, including 4,03,248 active cases and 91,00,792 recoveries. With 482 new deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,40,182. (ANI)