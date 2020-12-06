New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): Pfizer India has become the first pharmaceutical firm to approach the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) seeking an emergency use authorisation for its Covid-19 vaccine in the country.
It is to be noted that Pfizer India's parent company Pfizer has already got emergency-use clearance in the United Kingdom and Bahrain.
According to an official source, "Pfizer India has sought permission for emergency usage authorisation of its Covid-19 from DGCI to import and market."
The application was submitted by Pfizer India on December 4 to the DCGI seeking emergency use authorization (EUA) for its vaccine in India.
Pfizer India has submitted the EUA application in Form CT-18 for grant of permission to import and market Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine in India.
The extremely low temperature of minus 70 degrees Celsius, required for storing the vaccine poses a big challenge for its delivery in a country like India.
On December 2, the UK became the first country to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine. The UK regulator Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has granted a temporary authorisation for the emergency use of coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer.
Bahrain on Friday also granted permission for the two-dose vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech.
At an all-party meeting recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said a Covid-19 vaccine is expected to be ready in the next few weeks, and as soon as scientists give a green signal, vaccination will start in India.
Meanwhile, India recorded 36,011 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.
The overall Covid-19 cases in India reached 96,44,222, including 4,03,248 active cases and 91,00,792 recoveries. With 482 new deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,40,182. (ANI)
Pfizer becomes first pharma company in India to seek emergency use nod for its Covid-19 vaccine
By Joymala Bagchi And Sahil Pandey | Updated: Dec 06, 2020 11:03 IST
New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): Pfizer India has become the first pharmaceutical firm to approach the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) seeking an emergency use authorisation for its Covid-19 vaccine in the country.