Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb 12 (ANI): Banglore University has postponed all post-graduate examinations scheduled for Thursday in the view of Karnataka bandh called by pro-Kannada activists.
Several pro-Kannada organisations have called for Karnataka bandh demanding implementation of the Sarojini Mahishi report, which recommended a certain percentage of jobs to Kannadigas in private and public sector companies.
Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has urged the organisations to call off the bandh. (ANI)
PG exams in Banglore University postponed due to Karnataka bandh tomorrow
ANI | Updated: Feb 12, 2020 23:01 IST
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb 12 (ANI): Banglore University has postponed all post-graduate examinations scheduled for Thursday in the view of Karnataka bandh called by pro-Kannada activists.