PG exams in Banglore University postponed due to Karnataka bandh tomorrow

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb 12 (ANI): Banglore University has postponed all post-graduate examinations scheduled for Thursday in the view of Karnataka bandh called by pro-Kannada activists.

Several pro-Kannada organisations have called for Karnataka bandh demanding implementation of the Sarojini Mahishi report, which recommended a certain percentage of jobs to Kannadigas in private and public sector companies.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has urged the organisations to call off the bandh. (ANI)

