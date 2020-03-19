PGIMER-Chandigarh suspends OPD services

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Mar 19 (ANI): The OPD services of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh will remain suspended till further orders, said an official statement on Thursday.

"The screening OPD for COVID-19 will continue in the new OPD block and emergency area. No elective surgeries will be performed from March 21, 2020, till further orders," read an official statement of Public Relations Office of PGIMER.

All the emergency services will continue as usual in all the emergency areas.

India on Thursday reported 13 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the tally of infected people to 169 in the country.

According to official data provided by the Ministry of Health, as many as 15 people infected by the virus have been discharged after receiving treatment. (ANI)

