PGIMER, RML Hospital to be renamed after Atal Bihari Vajpayee

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has approved the request to re-name PGIMER & Dr RML Hospital, Delhi as 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences & Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, New Delhi'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also been requested to inaugurate the newly renamed institute on the forthcoming death anniversary of the former Prime Minister on August 16, read a letter of the health ministry to the Medical Superintendent, Dr RML Hospital.

Last week, the Centre had announced that it plans to inaugurate the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital's medical institute on the late prime minister's first death anniversary on August 16.

The first batch of the 2019 MBBS session at RML hospital is going to start from August 1, it would be first government institution attributed with the name of former prime minister.

Vajpayee, a towering BJP leader, was the Prime Minister thrice - first for 13 days in 1996, then for 13 months from 1998 to 1999, and then from 1999 to 2004.

Born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP veteran passed away on August 16, 2018, after a prolonged illness.

(ANI)