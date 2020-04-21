PGIMER team that performed re-implantation surgery on Punjab cop to be honoured

Chandigarh [India], April 21 (ANI): The 15-member team of PGIMER that performed the plastic surgery on ASI Harjeet Singh, who lost his hand in Patiala Mandi attack, will be awarded the 'DGP Honour for Exemplary Sewa to Society' for their services, along with Mansa Medical Officer and 70 police personnel on COVID-19 frontline duty.

Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta said that it has been decided to honour the entire team of doctors, technicians and nursing staff of the Plastic Surgery Department of PGIMER, who performed the prompt and successful re-implantation surgery for over eight hours on ASI Harjeet Singh on April 12, read a statement.

The DGP further said that Dr Ranjeet Rai, Medical Officer of Police Hospital, Mansa has also been chosen for the honour for his significant role in contact tracing as well as quick sampling of COVID-19 suspects in Budhlada.

"70 Punjab Police officers of various rank across 27 police districts working on the COVID-19 frontline duty will also be awarded," Gupta added.

The DGP said awardees have been selected for the second award list after meticulous screening and examination of various nominations sent by the Commissioners of Police and SSPs to recognise the exceptional work done by Punjab Police and other officials working on the front lines of COVID-19 operations and response activities in the state. (ANI)

