PhD student dies in suspected hit-and-run near IIT Delhi

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): In a likely hit-and-run case, a PhD student died after being hit by a speeding car while crossing the road along with his friend near IIT Delhi gate on Tuesday night, confirmed the Delhi Police.

Identified as Ashraf Nawaz Khan, the 30-year-old went to dinner in the SDA market opposite IIT Delhi with his friend Ankur Shukla who is 29 years old, said the police.

According to the police, both Ankur and Ashraf were allegedly hit by a car coming from the Nehru Place side at around 11:15 PM.



While Ashraf was declared dead at the Safdarjung hospital, Ankur got a fracture on his leg and is currently undergoing treatment at the Max Hospital in Saket.

The police found the car abandoned at some distance in a damaged condition while the accused fled the spot.

The police are verifying the CCTV footage recovered from the spot and have identified the accused. No arrest has taken place till now, confirmed the police.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

