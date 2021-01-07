PHE restoration team braves difficult conditions to ensure tap water to every household in Kashmir

Kashmir (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 7 (ANI): The restoration team of the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department of the Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday was seen heading towards Khanchi 'water head' site under extremely difficult conditions to ensure tap water to each household in Kashmir.



In a video shared by Jal Jeevan Mission, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, the PHE team was seen clearing snow on their way that was accumulated following heavy snowfall in the valley.

The Jal Jeevan Mission under its project 'Har Ghar Jal' aims to assure piped water supply to every home by 2024.

The intended purpose of PHE Department Kashmir is to ensure drinking water facility to all the habitations, rural as well as urban. (ANI)

