Philosophy of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas' is inspired by Gandhian thought: Vice President Dhankhar

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): The Central government's philosophy of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Prayas' is a Gandhian thought, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Saturday.

Emphasising that Gandhian ideals permeate into the Fundamental Rights and Directive Principles of the Constitution, he said that Bapu's teachings will remain eternally relevant for humanity.

According to the Vice President's Secretariat, Dhankhar was addressing the gathering at a 'Sadbhavana Sammelan' marking the 90th Foundation Day of Harijan Sevak Sangh in New Delhi.

He paid floral tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi and Acharya Vinoba Bhave prior to the event.

Recalling the motivation behind Gandhiji's formation of Harijan Sevak Sangh, the Vice President said, "Our freedom struggle was not only a political movement but a socio-cultural resurgence. "It was a call for social unity and political freedom," he said.



Noting Gandhiji's contributions, the Vice President said that the Mahatma endeavoured to implement the best elements of Indian culture - truth and non-violence - on the ground.

"Humanity will greatly benefit from the principles espoused by Mahatma Gandhi. The many dangers facing the world today - from poverty to climate change to wars - Gandhi Ji's thoughts provide a solution to all", the Vice President said.

Observing that Gandhiji's idea of swaraj meant the upliftment of the last person in the queue, the Vice President said the government's schemes of food security, vaccination and universal banking are all in the Gandhian spirit.

"It is gratifying to note that, in recent years there is the emergence of an ecosystem that in consensus with Gandhian Philosophy, is ensuring full exploitation of potential and talent of all, particularly of marginalized," Dhankhar said.

The Vice President also paid rich tributes to Dr Ambedkar, the Father of the Constitution, quoting from his last speech in the Constituent Assembly that said "Political democracy cannot last unless there lies at the base of it social democracy."

The Vice President complimented the Harijan Sevak Sangh for living up to the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and conveyed his best wishes for its future endeavours.

Prof Dr Sankar Kumar Sanyal, President, Harijan Sevak Sangh, Swami Chidanand Saraswati ji, President, Parmarth Niketan, Rishikesh, Naresh Yadav, former MP and Vice President, Harijan Sevak Sangh and other dignitaries were present during the event. (ANI)

