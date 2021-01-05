Photo of father on duty saluting DSP daughter in Andhra's Tirupati goes viral

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 5 (ANI): The picture of the heart-warming incident wherein a father working in the Andhra Pradesh police force, saluted his daughter in Tirupati of Chittor district, has gone viral on social media.

During the Andhra Pradesh State Police Duty Meet titled 'Ignite' the Circle Inspector Y Shyam Sundar saluted his daughter, Yendluru Jessy Prasanthi, who is presently posted as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Guntur district. Prasanthi also saluted Sundar.

Tirupati SP Ramesh Reddy saw this heart-warming incident and appreciated the father-daughter duo.



Andhra Pradesh Police in a tweet also appreciated the father-daughter duo.

"#APPolice1stDutyMeet brings a family together! Circle Inspector Shyam Sundar salutes his own daughter Jessi Prasanti who is a Deputy Superintendent of Police with pride and respect at #IGNITE which is being conducted at #Tirupati. A rare & heartwarming sight indeed! #DutyMeet," the police said in a tweet.

The Andhra Pradesh State Police Duty Meet is being held in Tirupati from January 4 to 7. (ANI)

