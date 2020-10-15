Photos of Rahul Gandhi, Digvijaya Singh should be on 'Congress Vachan Patra' in MP: Manak Agarwal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 15 (ANI): Congress Leader Manak Agarwal on Thursday said that former party President Rahul Gandhi and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh's photos should be displayed on the 'Congress Vachan Patra' (party manifesto for by-elections in the state).

The comment comes reportedly after Rahul Gandhi and Digvijaya Singh photos went missing from the 'Congress Vachan Patra'.

"We won elections in Madhya Pradesh under Rahul Gandhi's name and Digvijaya Singh has an army of followers in the state. Their photos should definitely be there. Congress should have put up a photo of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. It should be done and must be circulated to attract votes in our favour," Agarwal said.



"If their photos were removed knowingly then people must be punished and if it was a mistake, it must be corrected as soon as possible," he added.

Voting for 28 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh by-polls will take place on November 3 and the results are scheduled to be declared on November 10.



In March this year, 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the State Assembly, paving way for BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take over as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for the fourth time. (ANI)

