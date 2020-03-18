Phrase 'Urban Naxalites' is not used by govt: MHA in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (ANI): The government does not use the phrase 'Urban Naxalites', Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Reddy, in a written reply in the Upper House, said that the Centre's national policy addresses Left-wing extremism in all its manifestation including the urban activities.

"The phrase 'Urban Naxalites' is not used by the Ministry of Home Affairs. However, government's national policy and action plan addresses Left-wing extremism in all its manifestation including urban activities," Reddy replied on being asked 'who are urban Naxalites and what legal action has been taken against them'. (ANI)

