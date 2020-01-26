Phuket-bound GoAir plane returns to Bengaluru after technical glitch

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 24: A GoAir plane to Phuket on Friday returned to Bengaluru airport after a "technical glitch" was detected mid-air.

A precautionary air turn was made by a Bengaluru-Phuket flight (G8 041) with 173 passengers on board, informed GoAir spokesperson.

Aircraft has since been changed and departed with passengers for its destination at 1044 hours.

The airline company said it has regretted the inconvenience caused to its passengers. (ANI)

