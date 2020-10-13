Physical fitness, mental tenacity and desi food helped me beat COVID-19: Venkaiah Naidu

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said physical fitness, mental tenacity, and eating desi (traditional) food helped him overcome the COVID-19 infection.

In a Facebook post, he said, "I firmly believe that in spite of my age and certain medical problems like diabetes, I could overcome COVID-19 infection because of my physical fitness, mental tenacity, regular physical exercise like walking and yoga, apart from eating only desi (traditional) food. I have always preferred to eat desi food and continued the same during my self-isolation period."

"I am happy to have recovered from COVID-19 with the doctors declaring me negative after RT-PCR test on October 12. I was in home quarantine after I tested positive on September 29th and took all necessary steps to combat the virus as per medical advice," he said.

Based on his experience, he urged everyone to undertake physical exercise daily--be it walking, jogging or yoga. He also advised people to eat protein-rich food and avoid junk food.



The vice president expressed delight over the fact that his wife, Usha Naidu did not contract the virus.

"She is hale and hearty. I am also equally happy to learn that 13 employees working in the Vice President's Secretariat, who were declared as COVID-19 positive earlier, have fully recovered," he said.

"Similarly, I am pleased to know that 136 COVID-19-affected employees of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat have recovered. While 127 of the officials are attending office, the remaining are functioning from home," he added.

He also thanked doctors and other medical staff, who were in charge of monitoring my health condition, and also experts from AIIMS and other doctors, who provided advice from time to time to the medical staff.

"I will not be able to attend public functions through video conferencing and work from home for a week or so, as advised by the doctors," said Naidu. (ANI)

